South Pittsburgh Reporter

Knoxville clean-up on Saturday

 
June 23, 2020



The Knoxville Community Council is holding a community clean-up on Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers will meet at 200 Orchard Place and will be sent out in groups of no more than six people. Gloves and masks will be provided along with snacks and water.

For more information, contact Roy Blankenship at 412-596-3284 or roy@hilltopalliance.org.

The Knoxville community clean-up is being held with the support of Neighborhood Allies, Hilltop Economic Development Corporation, RE360, Knoxville Community Council, The Brashear Association and Hilltop Alliance.

 
