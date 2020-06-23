Final 10-Year Bike(+) Plan released and Pittsburgh moves toward rapid implementation

After five years of development and consultation with hundreds of local stakeholders across scores of neighborhoods, the City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure released the final 2020 10-year "Bike(+) Plan." This guiding document updates and extends the network that began 20 years ago with adoption of the city's last 10-year bicycle master plan in 1999.

"Now more than ever, we need resiliency and safety in our transportation network," said Mayor William Peduto, "People on bicycles, people in vehicles, and people on foot all benefit from a complete network that logically accommodates travelers of all modes."

To aid in rapid implementation of these safety facilities, the city and partner organizations also launch "MoveForwardPGH" - a public awareness initiative focused on community engagement surrounding these infrastructure improvements that will help all roadway users get around easier, safer, and with less confusion.

The Bike (+) Plan increases network connectivity and expands affordable transportation access to jobs, groceries, schools, frequent transit and other critical destinations. It nearly doubles the existing non-motorized network by adding 120 more miles of trails, bicycle lanes, traffic-calmed streets known as "neighborways," and other street improvements safe for travel by bicycle for people of all ages and abilities.

Looking beyond conventional pedalcycles, the strategy anticipates emerging demands of newer forms of personal mobility such as pedal-assist bicycles, motorized scooters, and other micromobility devices.

For more information on the 2020 Bike (+) Plan and the Move Forward campaign visit https://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/bikeplan and https://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/moveforward.