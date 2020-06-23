City reaches five-year accord with Citiparks and Park Ranger employees

The City of Pittsburgh recently signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with the union for many Citiparks employees and Park Rangers within the Public Safety Department that issues them salary increases and other employment upgrades through 2024.

The pact, signed with Service Employees International Union Local 668, impacts about 60 employees including Senior and Community Recreation Center directors, Program Coordinators, the Schenley Rink leader, Recreation leaders and Park Rangers.

The agreement includes:

• Salary increases in line with compensation offered by peer cities that support family sustaining wages for the City's workforce

• Paid Parental Leave

• Paid Safe Leave

• A time donation policy, wherein an employee may donate paid time off to another employee who has exhausted PTO for a medical reason.

The MOU also has changed all gendered pronouns (he/him/his, she/her/hers) to gender neutral pronouns (they/them/theirs) in an effort to be more inclusive for all gender identities.

The term of the agreement is from January 2020 through December 2024.