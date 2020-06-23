City of Pittsburgh Dolly Parton Imagination Library receives $68,000 in grant funding and sends 30,000th book

The City of Pittsburgh's Dolly Parton Imagination Library has received $50,000 from the Hillman Family Foundation and $18,000 from McCauley Ministries to sustain and grow the program.

Since the City of Pittsburgh's Dolly Parton Imagination Library's launch in February 2019, the program has grown to include more than 3,200 local children and recently sent its 30,000th book.

"We know that early access to books and reading are fundamental to future academic success of our children," said Tiffini Simoneaux, Youth & Education manager in the Mayor's Office of Equity who manages the program. "We're grateful that our foundation partners see that, too, and are helping us get more books to more Pittsburgh children."

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a free program for any child who lives in the City of Pittsburgh age 0-5 to receive one book a month in the mail until their fifth birthday. When they turn five, they will have their own library of up to 60 books. The City of Pittsburgh's program is affiliated with the national initiative started by music legend Dolly Parton.

Any child who lives in the City of Pittsburgh is eligible to register. Visit the program website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/mayor/imaginationlibrary, for more information or to enroll your child today.