Carrick girl victim of hit-and-run

 
June 23, 2020



Pittsburgh EMS and Police responded to a 9-1-1 call for a child struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Edgar Street and Biscayne Avenue around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23.

When the first responders arrived, they attended to the 3-year-old girl who had been struck by a 4-door sedan traveling north on Biscayne Avenue. The driver of the vehicle did not stay on the scene.

EMS transported her to Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for a light green or gray 4-door sedan last seen heading towards Brownsville Road with possible front-end damage.

The Pittsburgh Police Collision Investigation Unit processed the scene.

 
