South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

City Department of Parks & Recreation offering Rec2Tech Virtual Coding Camp for teens

 
June 23, 2020



The Department of Parks and Recreation is offering a new, Rec2Tech-based Virtual Coding Camp for teens ages 13-18.

This Virtual Coding Camp builds upon the onsite computer coding workshops that took place during the 2019/20 school year at the, Warrington, Phillips and Paulson recreation centers. Max Dennison, the Rec2Tech coordinator for the City of Pittsburgh, designs and delivers each class and has been working to implement Rec2Tech across the city.

Rec2Tech, an initiative of the City of Pittsburgh, has a specific focus on creating equitable access to some of Pittsburgh's most vulnerable communities, to ensure that all residents are equipped with the tools necessary to be successful in the jobs of the future. The goal of this initiative is to close the digital divide and transform all of the City's recreation centers into spaces and places where community members can access technology and innovative programing.

To learn more about the program and register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rec2tech-summer-camp-tickets-109669037042

 
