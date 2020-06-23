Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to request to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following virtual public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents:

Zone case 85/20 on Thursday, June 25 at 9:00 a.m. is the appeal of Sean Naylor, applicant, and Mindful Grandview LLC, owner, for 115 Bigham Street (parcels 1-N-121, 124), in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H, GPR-A).

Applicant requests renovation and conversion of an existing former school structure into 36-unit residential structure with exterior parking.

Variances: 908.02.D.1(a): Use as multi-unit residential uthin the GPR-A zoning district; 911.04.A.47: Use as recreation indoor within the R1D-H zoning district.

Special Exceptions: 911.04.A.53: Use as religious assembly (limited) within the R1D-H zoning district; 916.04.C & 916.09: Parking shall not be within 15’ of an R-zoned property; Dumpsters shall not be within 30’ of an R-zoned property (shown between Sullivan Hall and parcel 1-N-150).

Zone case 91/20 on Thursday, June 25 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Bill Sittig, applicant, and McKnight River Walk LP, owner, for 61 4th Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District RIV-IMU).

Applicant requests to reduce existing 1,200 sq. ft. non-conforming sign to a 600 sq. ft. business identification sign.

Variance: 921.03.F: Change to non-conforming sign.

Zone case 123/20 on Thursday, July 2 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Benjamin Landin, applicant, and D&D Company Properties LLC, owner, for Saw Mill Run Blvd., Parcels 34-G-162, 167, 168, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District NDI).

Applicant requests off-site accessory parking lot for Red White and Blue Thrift Store.

Special Exception: 914.07.G.2(a): Off-site parking is a Special Exception.

Zone case 125/20 on Thursday, July 2 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Lorraine E. and Mark DiNatale, applicants and owners, for 242 Bigham Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests new 6’ high fence as accessory to single-family dwelling.

Variance: 925.06.A.2: Fences within exterior setback must be no taller than 4’ and open, 6’ privacy fence is requested.

Zone case 94/20 on Thursday, July 2 at 10:10 a.m. is the appeal of Chelsea Herrity, applicant, and Connection TWG LLC, owner, for 2984 Sidney Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District SP-5).

Applicant requests to install new emergency generator as accessory to multi-unit residential.

Variances: 917.02.B: Maximum noise level is 60DBA, 85DBA requested; 918,03,B: Generators must be screened from streets and adjacent properties, no screening requested.