South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Mt. Oliver Housing Court results from June 12 cases

 
June 23, 2020



Results of the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases scheduled for Friday, June 12, in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Mary Embry, 172 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.7, Accessory Structure. Dismissed, Abated.

• Grandma Roses Properties, 222 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Fined $399.00.

• Beechco LLC, 423 Walnut Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris. Fined $299.00.

• Tamaree Snowbar, 11 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris. Dismissed, Abated.

• George Dayieb, 317 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 209.4F, Early Trash. Rescheduled for August 11.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.

 
