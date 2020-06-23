Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for August 11

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10:30 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• David Winkowski, 663 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 209.4G, Trash Storage.

• Michele Jones, 528 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Deceased.

• Lilac Investments, 511 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Abated.

• Cortez McClendon, 451 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Abated.

• Jeremy Franz, 120 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.4, Overgrowth.

• George Daniel, 111 Sherman Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.4, Overgrowth. Deceased.

• Brent Heaton, 136 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.7, Accessory Structure.

• Edward Gillenberger, 236 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• Frank Sciulli, 224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.

• George Dayieb, 317 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 209.4F, Early Trash.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.