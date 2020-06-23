SSCC hosting development via Zoom

South Side Community Council (SSCC) will host a Development Activities Meeting (DAM) on Thursday, July 2, 6 p.m., to review two development projects in South Side.

The first project will be presented by Strada, a local design firm, that will share design, permitting and construction documents for the renovation of the Town Square at SouthSide Works. The second, smaller project is by Hart Architects who will present a proposed alteration to the rear of 903 East Carson Street.

Due to the restrictions regarding in person meetings during COVID, the meeting will be conducted via Zoom under the guidance of Pittsburgh's City Planning Department. The Zoom link will be posted one day (July1) prior to the meeting on the City Planning DAM website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/dev-activities-meeting, under Upcoming Development Activities Meetings.

Those who do not have access to a computer and/or internet access, should contact SSCC at 412-467-6735 and leave a message with your name and phone number. The day before the meeting, you will be called with a phone number that will allow you to connect to the meeting.

South Side Community Council became a registered community organization (RCO) in December, 2019 though the Department of City Planning in order to provide input on development activities and planning procedures. SSCC and the Development Review Committee (DRC) of the South Side Planning Forum have provided input on development for many years. The RCO process outlines the responsibilities and procedures that must consistently adhered to in regard to public hearings (DAM) so residents, property owners, business owners and stakeholders can learn about the proposals affecting them and resolve concerns at an early stage of the application process.