South Hilltop Men's Group honored with Vibrancy Award

With many previously scheduled in-person events going virtual, the upcoming New Sun Rising Vibrancy Awards on June 20 is taking a different approach to make the gathering more communal.

The event will be live streamed from 5-8 p.m. from the Millvale Food + Energy Hub to different watch parties and lounges to create a virtual real-life variety show fundraiser. Ticket packages range from Pay What You Can to a Vibe Party Pack, and ticket holders will have a dine-at-home option so attendees can break bread together. The event will be hosted by Day Bracey, co-founder of Fresh Fest and Drinking Partners Podcast.

On the summer solstice, New Sun Rising (NSR) will honor South Hilltop Men's Group/Hilltop Rising LLC with the Vibrancy Award for Opportunity; Brown Mamas with the Vibrancy Award for Culture; and Triboro Ecodistrict (Millvale, Etna, and Sharpsburg) with the Vibrancy Award for Sustainability.

"What sets us apart is our unique strength is the deep relationship we have in the target population and the expansive knowledge as it relates to our community," said Jmar Bey, founder of South Hilltop Men's Group. "We are creating hope and opportunity for those who have little."

Each Vibrancy Awardee received $5,000 in unrestricted funds to be used to support their continual work and create stability within their communities as they cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honorees were selected from a list of nominees by a committee of NSR staff and board. Having begun in 2019, the awards support the exceptional work of organizations evaluated by the criteria of New Sun Rising's Vibrant Communities strategies. This year's awardees were also chosen based upon their history of meeting critical needs of vulnerable populations.

"The three awardees are nothing short of community heroes. They fearlessly take on risk and put in the work, time and ingenuity to inspire lives and places that have faced marginalization. By relating their own lived experience and talents to their respective causes, they are champions and leaders of their communities that will have a lasting impact," said Katie Grimm, Board of Directors vice chair of NSR.

Each year, more than 170 innovative leaders benefit through the capacity building support of NSR's ignite workshops, launch incubators, and grow residency programs. NSR also makes critical, early stage funding more accessible through its fiscal sponsorship, grant, loan, and award programs. Contributions through the Vibrancy Awards allow them to provide these training and funding programs at low or no cost.

Sponsors of the event include: BNY Mellon Foundation, Jack Buncher Foundation, and UPMC Center for Engagement & Inclusion. Those who would like to sponsor this event or learn more about sponsorship opportunities should email: sponsors@newsunrising.org.