Playgrounds and other amenities will reopen in city parks

City of Pittsburgh playgrounds, basketball courts, spray parks and ballfields will soon reopen with Allegheny County having entered the green phase of response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized sports will be allowed to resume — provided organizers follow safety guidelines — and permits will again be accepted for rental of ballfields and open-air park shelters.

The Mellon Tennis Bubble will reopen at 50% capacity.

Block party permits and special event permits for outdoor groups will be allowed for groups of up to 250 attendees, though they must include a COVID-19 safety plan including hand-washing and social distancing protocols.

Usage of most amenities in city parks has been suspended since mid-March. Re-openings of park amenities will be done on a rolling basis though most should be completed by Monday, June 15.

Crews from the Department of Public Works are rehabilitating ballfields and other sites this week, and will be posting signage on their safe use. While crews will also seek to regularly clean playgrounds, parents and caregivers are urged to regularly make sure children wash hands and not use playgrounds if they are sick.

Restrooms, water fountains, swimming pools, recreation centers and senior centers remain closed. Those using city parks are urged to bring their own water for hydration as fountains remain turned off.