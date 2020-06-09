PA Resources Council will offer workshops as webinars this summer

The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) has released its Summer 2020 schedule of workshops, now conducted as online webinars.

“PRC now offers numerous webinars as a more convenient, flexible way to educate Pennsylvania residents who desire to learn about how they can take part in PRC’s mission to prevent waste and conserve environmental resources,” according to PRC Education Specialist Nancy Martin.

“Individuals taking part in the Backyard Composting and Watershed Awareness/Rain Barrel webinars will receive the tools of the trade, specifically composting bins and rain barrels, following the webinars, so at this time we’re conducting these webinars for individuals living in southwestern Pennsylvania so they can drive to a bin pick-up site a week or two following t he webinars,” Ms. Martin explains. “A free Recycling & Waste Reduction webinar is open to people living throughout Pennsylvania.”

To register for a PRC webinar, visit www.prc.org/programs/webinars or call 412-977-6146.

Learn the benefits of backyard composting, including the overall process, methods for setting up a compost pile, proper maintenance and ways to use finished compost.

Course fee includes instruction plus a FreeGarden EARTH compost bin, which features an 82-gallon capacity ideal for both urban and suburban settings. The cost is $70 and includes webinar instruction and one composting bin. Pre-registration is required.

Backyard composting webinar sessions will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on: Monday, June 8; Tuesday, June 9; and, Tuesday, June 16.

Bin distribution is by appointment only: North (Ross Township): Monday, June 22, from 3 – 6 p.m .; South (South Park): Tuesday, June 23, from 3 – 6 p.m .; East (Point Breeze): Wednesday, June 24, from 3 – 6 p.m .: and, Central (North Side): Sunday, June 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Discover how to harvest rainwater from your roof, store it in a barrel and use it in the landscape in a Watershed Awareness/Rain Barrel Webinar. Learn about problems associated with stormwater runoff and techniques to reduce your contribution to watershed pollution.

Course fee includes instruction plus a FreeGarden RAIN 55-gallon easy-to-install rain barrel. The cost is $80 and includes webinar instruction and one rain barrel. Pre-registration is required.

Watershed Awareness Webinar sessions will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on: Thursday, June 11; Monday, June 15; and, Thursday, June 18.

Watershed Awareness Webinar sessions will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on: Thursday, June 11; Monday, June 15; and, Thursday, June 18.

PRC will offer a free “Recycling & Waste Reduction” webinar on Wednesday, June 24, from 7 – 8 p.m. The online workshop will answer common questions surrounding recycling issues such as curbside collection, hard-to-recycle materials and pharmaceutical disposal. Learn recycling best practices by joining the webinar from anywhere in Pennsylvania or surrounding states.

Although the Recycling & Waste Reduction webinar is free, pre-registration is required.

