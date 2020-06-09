Health Dept. treats catch basins

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) will be treating storm water catch basins in select areas of the City of Pittsburgh with pesticides to combat the breeding of mosquitoes that can be a nuisance and potentially spread diseases such as West Nile virus. This is the 19th consecutive year ACHD will be conducting such treatments.

The treatments began June 4, and will continue through June 10, between the hours of 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., but may be postponed when heavy rains are forecast. The Health Department is treating about 10,000 catch basins in certain areas of Pittsburgh, including portions of neighborhoods in South Side, East End, West End, and North Side which have a history in previous years of West Nile activity.

The product being used, FourStar, is non-toxic to people, pets and aquatic life. The active ingredient, a naturally occurring soil bacteria, kills mosquito larvae. Small blocks of FourStar will be manually deposited in the catch basins and treated basins will be marked with bright green paint.

Any catch basin that holds water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes during the heat of summer. Basins will be treated with a product that targets mosquito larvae so there will be less flying, biting adults with the potential to transmit diseases to people and pets.

Health officials say residents can greatly reduce the mosquito population by eliminating and treating breeding sites on their own property. Mosquitoes can breed in as little as ½ inch deep stagnant water, so be sure to pay close attention to potential breeding sites like stagnant water in tires, unused swimming pools, buckets, clogged gutters, etc.

Also, inexpensive but effective pesticides similar to what ACHD uses are available at hardware stores and home improvement centers.

To report a property that has potential breeding sites for mosquitoes, contact the Health Department at 412-687-ACHD (2243).