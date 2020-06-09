All businesses operating in Pittsburgh required to post paid sick leave notice for employees

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

June 9, 2020



All businesses that operate within the City of Pittsburgh are required to post a paid sick leave notice for all employeesÂ in their business.Â 

Printable copies of the notice are available onlineÂ in 33 languages at https://pittsburghpa.gov/office-of-equity/paid-sick-leave-notice. Employers must post the notice in English and any other language(s)Â primarily spoken by employees.

TheÂ Paid SickÂ DaysÂ ActÂ went into effect on March 15, 2020. Under theÂ ordinanceÂ all employers with 15 or more employees are required to offer up to 40 hours of paid sick time per year, and those employing less than 15 employees offer up to 24 hours of paid sick time.

Information and guidance about the Paid Sick Leave Act is available on theÂ city's Paid Sick Leave websiteÂ and includes the ordinance, printable notices, FAQs and complaint forms.Â Additional questions can be directed toÂ paidsickleave@pittsburghpa.gov.

 
