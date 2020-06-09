Health Department provides update on clinical operations

The Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) is providing the following updates on its clinical operations as the county moves into the green phase of reopening.

Patients are required to wear a mask or face covering when coming to an ACHD clinic. Cloth or fabric masks are permissible. There will also be a limit on the number of people permitted in the waiting room to ensure proper physical distancing of at least 6 feet is in place. Most importantly, anyone who is sick should stay at home.

The Immunization Clinic will continue to operate on an appointment-only basis. Clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Call 412-578-8062 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

The Pulmonary Center (formerly tuberculosis clinic) will continue to provide screenings on an appointment-only basis. The Pulmonary Center is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Call 412-578-8162 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

The Public Health Clinic will continue to offer screenings for HIV, syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea. Further examinations will be based on an individual’s symptoms and clinical assessment. No appointment is necessary. Hours of operation are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 12-7:30 p.m. Call 412-578-8081 with any questions.

ACHD’s Pediatric Dental Clinics in McKeesport and Mt. Oliver reopened on Monday, June 8, and the Hill House location will reopen on Thursday, June 11. All locations will be operating on an appointment-only basis. All patients and visitors will have their temperatures taken and will be asked a series of screening questions upon arrival. To schedule an appointment, or with any questions, call 412-664-8858.

The Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program will continue to conduct most appointments over the telephone and some appointments through telehealth services for Allegheny County participants. The WIC office will call you to complete the appointment and instruct clients on how to receive their WIC benefits. ACHD is still accepting new WIC participants. Complete a pre-application by visiting: www.pawic.com. Call 412-350-5801 with questions.