Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for August 11
June 9, 2020
The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10:30 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:
• David Winkowski, 663 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 209.4G, Trash Storage.
• Michele Jones, 528 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Deceased.
• Jeremy Franz, 120 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation.
• George Daniel, 111 Sherman Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.4, Overgrowth. Deceased.
• Brent Heaton, 136 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.7, Accessory Structure.
• Edward Gillenberger, 236 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.
• Frank Sciulli, 224 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183-2, Rental License.
All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.
