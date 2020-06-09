Fresh Fridays will return on June 12 as a Grab-n-Go

Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop, the Hilltop Alliance's free produce distribution, will return on Friday, June 12, in a different format.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fresh Fridays will be a Grab-N-Go distribution with households able to pick up two boxes of food totaling approximately 40 pounds; one with produce and one with dairy products. People will be able to pick up the boxes either by driving up and having them placed in their trunk or walking up and taking the boxes with them.

Those walking are strongly encouraged to bring a shopping cart or wagon to take their boxes home.

The distribution will take place at the St. John Vianney Church parking lot at 823 Climax Street, Allentown, beginning at 3 p.m. and will go until all boxes are distributed. Those picking up the boxes, either walking or in a vehicle, will not be permitted in the parking lot

Julia McMahon, programs and services director for the Hilltop Alliance, explained this month's distribution is part of the USDA's Corona Virus Farm Assistance Program through the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and is specifically for Hilltop residents. Households in the Zip Code areas of 15203, 15210, 15211 and Carrick residents in 15227 are welcome.

She added there is no requirement to preregister and there are no income guidelines, but only one set of boxes per car or household.

Ms. Mahon said a safe and successful event is a primary concern. Those walking up to receive their boxes are required to wear masks and follow social distancing recommendations.

"This is our test run," she said. "We would like to continue it if it's successful."

For more information, contact Ms. McMahon at 412-586-5807 ext. 9.

Fresh Fridays on the Hilltop is sponsored by the Hilltop Alliance, Brashear Association, St. John Vianney Food Pantry and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank with support from PNC Bank, Dollar Bank, UPMC Health Plan, PA Dept. of Community & Economic Development and Birmingham Foundation.