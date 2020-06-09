Brashear expands food pantry service area and now operates as a Grab and Go distribution site

The Brashear Association has extended its food pantry hours, expanded the service area and now operates as Grab and Go distribution only.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, The Brashear Association has extended the hours of its food pantry, which is now open as a Grab and Go Outdoor distribution only.

The new distribution times are from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They have also expanded this service to any community members residing within the 15210, 15211, 15203, and 15227 ZIP Codes. Register for an appointment to pick up food at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street in South Side, by calling 412-431-2236 for more information.

Note, the Henry Kaufmann Center has shifted its food pantry to the Brashear Center, on Sarah Street, until further notice.

To any community members who might be in need of female undergarments (bras only), The Brashear Association has received a donation of new bras to provide to those in need. They have sizes 32C, 34B, 36B, 36C, 40C, 42D, and 42DD. Contact the center at 412-431-2236 for more information or to pick one up.

Additionally, Brashear staff can help process grant applications for utility assistance (gas, water, and electric) through the Dollar Energy Fund, as well applications for grants from the Clean Water Assistance Fund to help pay sewage treatment bills. The staff can guide applicants to the online application (compass.state.pa.us) or mail a paper application for the LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program) Crisis Recovery Program, which is administered through the Department of Human Services to assist families with energy costs.

Call The Brashear Association for more information about any of these programs.