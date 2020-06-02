Hilltop Men's Group earns Vibrancy Award

This year, New Sun Rising’s (NSR) Vibrancy Awards will honor Brown Mamas, Triboro Ecodistrict, and South Hilltop Men’s Group/Hilltop Rising LLC for cultivating Culture, Sustainability, and Opportunity in their communities.

Each will receive $5,000 in unrestricted funds to be used to support their continual work and create stability within their communities as they cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honorees were selected from a list of nominees by a committee of NSR staff and board. Having begun in 2019, the awards support the exceptional work of organizations evaluated by the criteria of New Sun Rising’s Vibrant Communities strategies. This year’s awardees were also chosen based upon their history of meeting critical needs of vulnerable populations.

“The three awardees are nothing short of community heroes. They fearlessly take on risk and put in the work, time and ingenuity to inspire lives and places that have faced marginalization. By relating their own lived experience and talents to their respective causes, they are champions and leaders of their communities that will have a lasting impact,” said Katie Grimm, board of directors vice chair of New Sun Rising.

Last year, more than 170 nonprofit and small business leaders benefited through the capacity building support of NSR’s Ignite workshops, Launch incubators, and Grow residency programs. NSR also made $1.9 million of critical, early stage funding more accessible through fiscal sponsorship, grant, loan, and award programs.

Recently, NSR provided up to $5,000 to 24 small businesses and nonprofits that demonstrated critical economic needs due to COVID-19 through the Crisis Mitigation Relief Fund utilizing $100,000 in seed funding from the Hillman Foundation.

Due to social distancing precautions, NSR is evaluating options for the annual celebration and fundraiser, which was originally scheduled for the summer solstice on June 20 this year. The 2020 Vibrancy Awards are made possible through the support of Impact Award Sponsors: UPMC Center for Engagement and Inclusion, BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern PA and Jack Buncher Foundation.