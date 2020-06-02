First responders rescue city worker from hillside

First responders from the Pittsburgh bureaus of EMS, Fire and Police responded to a 9-1-1 call for a construction worker who had fallen down a hillside on Arlington Avenue and William Street around 9:30 a.m. on May 29.

When medics arrived, they found a City of Pittsburgh construction manager had tumbled about 150 feet down the hillside into a gully.

Rescuers from EMS Rescue 1 and Rescue 2, an EMS physician, firefighters from 27 Engine, and Pittsburgh Police from Zone 3 established a rope belay system to move the patient in a Stokes basket down the 65 percent grade.

Paramedics from Medic 3 and Medic 8 also treating the patient on scene.

The construction manager was moved safely down the hillside a little over an hour after the rescue began. He was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition with undisclosed injuries.

The construction manager was working on a landslide mitigation project in the area.