ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

First responders rescue city worker from hillside

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

June 2, 2020

City of Pittsburgh

First responders from the Pittsburgh bureaus of EMS, Fire and Police responded to a 9-1-1 call for a construction worker who had fallen down a hillside on Arlington Avenue and William Street around 9:30 a.m. on May 29.

When medics arrived, they found a City of Pittsburgh construction manager had tumbled about 150 feet down the hillside into a gully.

Rescuers from EMS Rescue 1 and Rescue 2, an EMS physician, firefighters from 27 Engine, and Pittsburgh Police from Zone 3 established a rope belay system to move the patient in a Stokes basket down the 65 percent grade.

Paramedics from Medic 3 and Medic 8 also treating the patient on scene.

The construction manager was moved safely down the hillside a little over an hour after the rescue began. He was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition with undisclosed injuries.

The construction manager was working on a landslide mitigation project in the area.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/06/2020 23:53