Enforcement to resume in Parking Authority lots
June 2, 2020
Enforcement resumed in Pittsburgh neighborhood metered parking lots on Monday, June 1.
The Pittsburgh Parking Authority will allow the first half-hour parking to be free when parkers enter their license plate information into the parking kiosks or through a phone app. Only one free parking session may be used per day.
Warning tickets will be issued for the first several days to alert parkers that enforcement has resumed.
