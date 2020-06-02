ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Enforcement to resume in Parking Authority lots

 
June 2, 2020

Enforcement resumed in Pittsburgh neighborhood metered parking lots on Monday, June 1.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority will allow the first half-hour parking to be free when parkers enter their license plate information into the parking kiosks or through a phone app. Only one free parking session may be used per day.

Warning tickets will be issued for the first several days to alert parkers that enforcement has resumed.



 
Reader Comments
