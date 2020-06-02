Community Prayer and Peace Vigil on Friday at Lighthouse Cathedral

The community, clergy, families of victims are welcome to a community Prayer and Peace Vigil in honor of George Floyd and all victims of racial and social injustice. Friday, June 5, 6-7 p.m. in the Lighthouse Cathedral parking lot, 810 fisher St. Pgh, Pa. 15210.

The community Prayer and Peace Vigil is hosted by The South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace.

In this time of unrest the community is encouraged to come together in harmony to encourage each other, and to pray for these types of inequities, to heal and to pray for peace and solidarity in our country.

Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. If it should rain, the vigil will move inside, with 250 people will be permitted in the building.