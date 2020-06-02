City gathering community input virtuall for '21 budget

The City of Pittsburgh Office of Management and Budget and Office of Community Affairs are collecting community input for the 2021 Capital Budget through an online survey and virtual meetings.

All city residents are encouraged to take the 2021 Capital Budget Survey, available at https://bit.ly/3ezcOYT, to submit feedback about their neighborhoods and communities by June 19. Three virtual information sessions will be held with department leaders that will focus on specific kinds of capital projects so that residents can learn about department priorities, ask questions and submit feedback.

The three virtual information sessions will be:

• June 4 at 6 p.m. – Mobility Projects

• June 8 at 6 p.m. – Community Projects

• June 10 at 6 p.m. – Recreation Projects

Attendees can participate on Zoom or watch the sessions live on the City Channel Pittsburgh's YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/citychannelpittsburgh. Details and registration information can be found on the Office of Management and Budget's website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/omb/cip.

"We know that in 2021 we will see a tighter budget as a result of the pandemic. We use our priorities as guiding principles for the direction of our budgets and community input is critical to developing those priorities," said Mayor William Peduto. "We need our residents to tell us what's happening in their communities so that we can be intentional with our limited resources to meet their needs."

Community input that is received through the survey and virtual sessions is processed by the Office of Management and Budget and distributed to the appropriate department and City Council district office for consideration when creating their budget requests. All community input is reported in the annual Capital Budget.

Residents who do not have digital access or who require language access can call 311 to complete the survey over the phone.