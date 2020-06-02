Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for June 12

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Friday, June 12, at 9:00 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Mary Embry, 172 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.7, Accessory Structure.

• Beechco LLC, 423 Walnut Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris.

• Tamaree Snowbar, 11 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris.

• George Dayieb, 317 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 209.4F, Early Trash.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.