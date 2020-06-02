Historic Review going online for June 3

Historic Review Commission is now meeting virtually. The meeting will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page.

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh has scheduled the following virtual hearing in the East Carson Street Historic District for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, following Internal Business beginning at 12:30 p.m.:

East Carson Street Historic District 2124 E. Carson Street Louie Popock, owner and applicant After-the-fact painting of storefront tile.

A copy of all application materials can be found at: https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-hrc

A link to join the meeting will be shared on the day before the meeting.

To join the Zoom meeting, click on the link and you will be added as a participant. This will allow you to watch the meeting, but will not allow you to speak until called upon to testify. To testify, use the “raise hand” function to signify to the host you would like to speak. You will be called on and given the opportunity to present at that time.

Agendas, presentations, and project information will be posted by date for review and to accept public comment leading to the Board or Commission meeting. To provide public comment:

• Email testimony to historicreview@pittsburghpa.gov. Email testimony must be received by one business day before the meeting.

• Send a letter to 200 Ross St., 4th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Mailed testimony must be received by two business days before the meeting

• Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to request to speak.

• Call into the meeting on a phone. If you wish to provide testimony this way, register in advance by emailing historicreview@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure you are provided time to speak.