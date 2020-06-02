ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Memorial Day service at the South Side Vietnam Veterans Memorial

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

June 2, 2020

Candice Gonzalez

On Sunday, May 24, the South Side Vietnam Veterans Memorial team and South Side Chamber of Commerce volunteers washed and buffed the black marble memorial, weeded and trimmed the plants, swept up litter, planted and mulched new plants, removed the previously mounted flags, and installed new flags (Old Glory, County and POW) half-mast for the day in honor of our fallen Vietnam veterans. On Memorial Day, the South Side Vietnam Veterans Memorial team placed potted floral plants they donated in front of the marble memorial and hung a red-white-and-blue floral wreath on the wrought iron fencing in front of the memorial. Veteran Glenn Connor, SSVVM president, stood in silence in front of the memorial to honor South Side veterans, who gave their lives in the war. Those in attendance made personal observances in silence in front of the memorial after the service.













 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/07/2020 00:19