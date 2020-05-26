Volunteers needed to deliver boxes of food on Hilltop

The Hilltop Alliance is seeking volunteers to help deliver Senior Boxes to Hilltop residents.

Senior Boxes is a Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank program they are participating in, in a partnership with Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh. Once a month, a free box of non-perishable food items is delivered to income eligible residents over the age of 60.

Hilltop Alliance is registering qualified Hilltop residents for the program and Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh is making the deliveries.

As the program grows in popularity around the city, Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh needs more volunteers to make the deliveries.

The distribution occurs on the third Wednesday of each month and volunteers are needed from about noon – 3 p.m. Volunteers need a car and to be able to lift 40lbs.

Volunteers will meet at Rebuilding Together Pittsburgh’s office and load their cars with the boxes. They will be assigned a list of homes to deliver the boxes. The boxes are to be dropped on doorsteps and porches, with the volunteer knocking on the door, and then stepping back or returning to their car to confirm seniors receive boxes.

Volunteers must sign a waiver and code of conduct regarding social distancing.

Those interested in volunteering or have any questions about volunteering, should contact Julia McMahon at 412-586-5807.