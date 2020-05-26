Parking, sidewalk restrictions begin between 10th - 17th

Additional parking and sidewalk restrictions on East Carson Street in South Side will begin Tuesday, May 26 weather permitting.

Parking and sidewalk restrictions will occur on E. Carson Street between 10th Street and 17th Street around-the-clock through early September.

Traffic will be maintained in each direction as crews conduct sidewalk and curb replacement work. Parking spaces will be limited temporarily near the various curbs crews are replacing.

The $16.31M project includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of E. Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd St.

Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations, including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals, will be incorporated.