City parks are rated high

City of Pittsburgh parks have been rated 15th best in the nation for access and quality by the Trust for Public Land.

Five years ago, the city’s parks were rated far worse, but have improved after commitments to improve them by Mayor William Peduto and City Council. In 2016 Pittsburgh’s parks were rated 39th in the country by the Trust’s ParkScore index, and moved up to 22nd in 2019. Moving up to 15th is a jump of 24 spots from that 2016 score.

“Our departments of Public Works and Parks and Recreation have been doing a great job improving our parks, and providing amenities and programming for all residents to enjoy. I want to thank Directors Mike Gable and Ross Chapman for their work and that of all their employees,” Mayor William Peduto said. “As nice as this recognition is, none of us are satisfied at being in 15th place, and we will work to continue improving parks for all Pittsburgh residents. Until every last resident is within 10 minutes of a quality park our work will not be done.”