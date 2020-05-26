City Farmers' Markets will open on June 2 with Carrick

Farmer’ Markets will begin June 3 in Carrick and begin in other neighborhoods thereafter. Social distancing and safe purchasing requirements will be in place. The schedule is:

• Wednesdays: Carrick Dairy District, starting June 3, from 3-7 p.m.

• Sundays: Squirrel Hill, Beacon/Bartlett parking lot, starting June 7, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

• Fridays: North Side, Allegheny Commons Park, starting June 12, from 3-7 p.m.

• Mondays: East Liberty, N. Euclid Avenue and Broad Street, starting June 15, from 3-7 p.m.