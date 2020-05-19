Polling places have been consolidated for the June 2 election

The Allegheny County Elections Division has issued the full list of consolidated polling place locations for the Tuesday, June 2 primary election.

Updates to the Elections website were to be made by Monday, May 18, but a time frame on when the state’s polling place locator information will be updated wasn’t available. Additionally, households with eligible voters will receive a postcard prior to Election Day advising of their specific polling place location. There will also be additional outreach and information to the public and voters between now and Election Day, including on social media.

As determined by the Board of Elections, while there is one location listed, sites may include multiple polling places within that location so that physical distancing and other mitigation measures may be followed on Election Day.

For additional information and detail as it becomes available, visit http://www.alleghenycounty.us/elections and select the June 2 Primary Election Information tile. Election updates are also provided through Allegheny Alerts. Create a free subscription at https://alleghenycounty.us/alerts and select the “Elections” subscription.

South Pittsburgh polling places are:

Mt. Oliver Borough, Pittsburgh Christian Fellowship, 407 Brownsville Road

Pittsburgh – Ward 16, South Side Market House, 202 Bedford Square

Pittsburgh – Ward 17, South Side Market House, 202 Bedford Square

Pittsburgh – Ward 18, Carrick High School, 125 Parkfield Street

Pittsburgh – Ward 19, Brashear High School, 590 Crane Avenue

Pittsburgh – Ward 30, Carrick High School, 125 Parkfield Street

Pittsburgh – Ward 32, Carrick High School, 125 Parkfield Street