League of Women Voters, WTAE conducting debate for the 18th Congressional District

The League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh and WTAE-TV are cohosting a candidate forum for the Democratic candidates for the 18th Congressional District, Representative Mike Doyle and Mr. Gerald Dickinson.

WTAE-TV will broadcast the pre-recorded forum on Wednesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. The moderator for the forum is WTAE’s Shannon Perrine.

LWVGP is also hosting online candidate forums for races in the Pennsylvania Legislature. Forums are recorded in advanced and uploaded to LWVGP’s Facebook page: facebook.com/lwvpgh. Viewers do not need a Facebook account to access the videos. Four forums are currently available to view:

• State Senate District 43 featuring Senator Jay Costa and Bill Brittain

• State House District 34 featuring Representative Summer Lee and Chris Roland

• State House District 36 featuring Jessica Benham, Mark Johnson, Heather Kass, and Edward Moeller

• State House District 20 featuring Emily Kinkead and Representative Adam Ravenstahl

LWVGP collected questions from the community to ask candidates during the forums. Additional information about all candidates is available on LWV’s online voters guide, vote411.org.