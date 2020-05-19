Goowill stores will begin phasing in reopening throughout region

Goodwill stores in southwestern Pennsylvania have begun reopen in phases to meet the needs of customers in the region. Stores will initially reopen with limited hours, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

The South Side Goodwill Store will open on Wednesday, May 20.

As Goodwill’s stores reopen, the safety and well-being of customers, donors and team members will be highest priority, and the following procedures will be implemented:

• Masks will be required for all shoppers and employees (unless covered by a medical exemption)

• Social distancing will be encouraged throughout the stores and one-way aisles will be implemented

• A limited number of customers will be allowed in the store at one time

• Fitting rooms and restrooms will be closed to the public

• Enhanced cleaning measures will be implemented, especially for high traffic and high touch areas such as shopping carts

• Donation areas will remain “no contact,” self-service and donations will be moved to quarantined areas for a waiting period before they are processed and made available for sale to the public

The public is encouraged to visit www.goodwillswpa.org for a daily updated status of Goodwill store openings in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Additionally, medical professionals will receive a 25% discount every day in appreciation of their efforts in serving our communities during the COVID-19 crisis.

More than 60% of Goodwill’s revenue is generated through donations sold at its area thrift stores. The stores provide unrestricted revenue for the organization’s mission to provide job training and education for people with barriers to employment. Vulnerable populations served by Goodwill include people with disabilities, people with economic disadvantages and people re-entering society after incarceration. The organization expects an increased need for Goodwill’s employment services for people who have lost jobs due to the crisis and are looking to get back into the workforce.