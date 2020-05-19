ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

City launches online portal for housing assistance resources

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 19, 2020



The City of Pittsburgh has launched a Housing Assistance Resource Portal (HARP) where users can search for housing-related resources.

Users identify their needs through a series of questions and are provided housing-related programs and services for which they are eligible. Users can identify themselves as interested in renting, currently renting, interested in buying a home, currently owning a home, renting their property as a landlord or currently experiencing homelessness.

The portal is designed to be inclusive for city residents in all neighborhoods, from all income levels and in every community in support of the city’s commitment to housing.

HARP is provided in partnership by the City of Pittsburgh, Urban Redevelopment Authority and Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh and includes additional resources from Allegheny County, Neighborhood Allies, Federal Home Loan Bank and Pittsburgh Housing Finance Agency. 

It can be accessed at https://pittsburghpa.gov/harp/

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/22/2020 11:02