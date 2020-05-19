City launches online portal for housing assistance resources

The City of Pittsburgh has launched a Housing Assistance Resource Portal (HARP) where users can search for housing-related resources.

Users identify their needs through a series of questions and are provided housing-related programs and services for which they are eligible. Users can identify themselves as interested in renting, currently renting, interested in buying a home, currently owning a home, renting their property as a landlord or currently experiencing homelessness.

The portal is designed to be inclusive for city residents in all neighborhoods, from all income levels and in every community in support of the city’s commitment to housing.

HARP is provided in partnership by the City of Pittsburgh, Urban Redevelopment Authority and Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh and includes additional resources from Allegheny County, Neighborhood Allies, Federal Home Loan Bank and Pittsburgh Housing Finance Agency.

It can be accessed at https://pittsburghpa.gov/harp/