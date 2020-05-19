Mayor Peduto and Public Safety officials read bedtime stories in new online series

Mayor William Peduto and the Department of Public Safety personnel will be reading bedtime stories for children.

Mayor Peduto will read stories from the City-County Building as part of the Grant Street Reading Series on Mondays and Fridays at 7 p.m. Public Safety personnel will read a story on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Stories will be broadcast from the City of Pittsburgh – Office of the Mayor and Pittsburgh Public Safety Department Facebook pages and available on the Pittsburgh City Channel's YouTube page.

The books they are reading are provided through the City of Pittsburgh's partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a free program available to all children ages 0-5 who live within city limits to register and receive one book every month in the mail until their fifth birthday.

More information about the program and registration is available at https://pittsburghpa.gov/mayor/imaginationlibrary