ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Mayor Peduto and Public Safety officials read bedtime stories in new online series

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 19, 2020



Mayor William Peduto and the Department of Public Safety personnel will be reading bedtime stories for children.

Mayor Peduto will read stories from the City-County Building as part of the Grant Street Reading Series on Mondays and Fridays at 7 p.m. Public Safety personnel will read a story on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Stories will be broadcast from the City of Pittsburgh – Office of the Mayor and Pittsburgh Public Safety Department Facebook pages and available on the Pittsburgh City Channel's YouTube page.

The books they are reading are provided through the City of Pittsburgh's partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a free program available to all children ages 0-5 who live within city limits to register and receive one book every month in the mail until their fifth birthday.

More information about the program and registration is available at https://pittsburghpa.gov/mayor/imaginationlibrary

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/22/2020 12:30