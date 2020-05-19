E. Carson St. renovations beginning at First Street

PennDOT District 11 has closed the center lane of East Carson Street from First to Third streets in South Side effective Monday, May 18 weather permitting.

The center-lane closure will occur around-the-clock through early September. A single lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with a concrete barrier surrounding the center lane. Traffic attempting to enter East Carson Street in this area will only be permitted to turn right. During these restrictions, parking will not be permitted on Carson Street between First Street and Third Street.

Additionally, single-lane restrictions will occur on East Carson Street between Third Street and Ninth Street through early September. Traffic will be maintained in each direction. Periodically, up to two parking spaces may temporarily be blocked in this area to allow work to occur.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor. Crews will work to install drainage pipes, manholes and inlets along the roadway.

The $16.31 million project includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.

The work will be completed in five phases. In Phase II, sidewalk work will be between10th and 21st streets beginning with work between 10th and 17th streets. Sidewalk work should be completed by August 31.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.