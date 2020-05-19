2020 Pittsburgh Paving Program gets under way
South Pittsburgh streets on schedule
May 19, 2020
The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is excited to announce the 2020 Paving Season. Street resurfacing work is scheduled all over the City.
This year the City is investing nearly $15.7 million in the street resurfacing program, which supports asphalt street resurfacing, ADA curb ramp upgrades on paved streets, and repair of concrete, brick and block stone streets throughout the Pittsburgh.
Roughly 27 miles of streets will be resurfaced this year. Additional mileage will be resurfaced through cooperation agreements with local public utilities. Mechanical patching will improve many miles more by addressing particular trouble spots on otherwise acceptable street corridors.
Work is expected to begin this week, for weekly updates check the Paving Schedule at https://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/paving-schedule and follow them on twitter @pghdomi for updates.
As many residents are staying indoors and sheltering in place, the city is making an extra effort to notify residents to move their vehicles to enable street resurfacing to proceed. Streets scheduled for upcoming paving are posted on the DOMI website and will be publicized through city social media channels.
Residents who have registered to receive telephone alerts from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority will receive robocalls if their street is to be paved the following week Residents can sign up for alerts at https://srv1.publicnotify.com/pwsa/login.php or by calling 412-255-2423. Paving crews will be placing fliers on vehicle windshields 48 hours in advance.
In South Pittsburgh, streets will be worked on in the following neighborhoods, and their planned start date, if available:
Allentown
Cedarhurst Street, from Ibis Way to Beltzhoover Avenue, Thursday, May21
Ceres Way, from Beltzhoover Avenue to Dead End, Thursday, May21
Roanoke Street, from Arlington Avenue to Dead End
Arlington
Goldbach Street, from Wiese Street to Spring Street, Tuesday, May 26
Devlin Street, from Felmeth Street to Syrian, Tuesday, May 26
Topeka Street, from Flack Street to Emil Way, Tuesday, May 26
Beltzhoover
Blanco Way, from Sylvania Avenue to Climax Street, Friday, May 29
Cleo Street, from Michigan Street to Dead End, Friday, May 29
Bon Air
Bon Air Avenue, from Conniston Avenue to Camfield Street
Carrick
Almont Avenue, from Valera Avenue to Overbrook Blvd.
Brownsville Road, from Overbrook Blvd. to Clifton Road
Lunar Way, from Meredith Street to South Way
Duquesne Heights
Wyola Street, from Well Street to To Dead End
Knoxville
Dove Way, from Ibis Way to Brick Way, Friday, May 29
Georgia Avenue, from Rentz Way to Lillian Way, Friday, May 29
Georgia Avenue, from Rentz Way to To Dead End
Ibis Way, from Bausman Street to Charles Street, Thursday, May 28
Ibis Way, from Marland Street to Bausman Street, Thursday, May 28
Rentz Way, from Beltzhoover Avenue to Amanda Street, Thursday, May 28
Rochelle Street, from Knox Ave to Georgia Avenue, Wednesday, May 27
Romeyn Street, from Bausman Street to Unnamed Way, Wednesday, May 27
Zara Street, from Georgia Avenue to Amanda Street, Wednesday, May 27
Mt. Oliver City
Cathedral Avenue, from Ottillia Street to Farina Way, Tuesday, May 26
Poco Way, from Dead End to Raton St, Tuesday, May 26
Raton Way, from Poco Way to Street Joseph Street, Tuesday, May 26
Mt. Washington
Amabell Street, from Virginia Ave to W Sycamore St
Amabell Street, from W Sycamore Street to Grandview Ave
Cowan Street, from Greenbush Street to Prospect St
Ebbs Way, from Merimac Street to Bertha St
Estella Street, from 332 Kambach Street to Dead End
Lowen Street, from Belonda Street to Grace St
Shaler Street, from Woodville Ave to Wabash St
W. Sycamore Street, from Bingham Street to Ulysses St
Overbrook
Dartmore Street, from Saw Mill Run Blvd. to Engler Street
Frigate Way, from Queenston to Yale Drive
Horning Street, from Mullooly Street to Mullooly Street
Thames Place, from Frigate Way to Fairland Street
Thames Way, from Lucina Avenue to Walton Avenue
South Side Flats
24th Street, from Harcum Street to Josephine Street, Tuesday, May 26
27th Street, from Carson Street to Sarah Street, Tuesday, May 26
Cunliffe Way, from Sarah Street to To Dead End, Tuesday, May 26
Enon Way, from Sarah Street to Breed Street, Tuesday, May 26
Freyburg Street, from 10th Street to 12th Street
Muriel Street, Mechanical Path from 16th to 10th
South Side Slopes
Angelo Street, from Street Thomas to Mt. Oliver Street
Brosville Street, from Pius Street to Monastery Avenue
Monastery Street, from Brosville Street to Monastery Avenue
