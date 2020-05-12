ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Man shot and killed on Brownsville Road

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 12, 2020



Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and Mt. Oliver Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 700 block of Brownsville Road around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 11.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his torso and leg outside a parked vehicle. Medics transported the man to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the victim was driving his vehicle out of a parking lot on Brownsville Road when another vehicle entered the lot. The drivers had a verbal confrontation and an occupant in the second vehicle fired multiple shots at the victim. The second vehicle then left the scene.

The shooting victim died overnight in the hospital.

Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/14/2020 02:43