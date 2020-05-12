Man shot and killed on Brownsville Road

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and Mt. Oliver Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 700 block of Brownsville Road around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 11.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his torso and leg outside a parked vehicle. Medics transported the man to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the victim was driving his vehicle out of a parking lot on Brownsville Road when another vehicle entered the lot. The drivers had a verbal confrontation and an occupant in the second vehicle fired multiple shots at the victim. The second vehicle then left the scene.

The shooting victim died overnight in the hospital.

Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.