Yard waste collection is this Saturday, May 16

Environmental Services crews from the Department of Public Works will be picking up yard debris at curbsides across the city on Saturday, May 16. Additionally, yard waste drop-offs have resumed at three DPW locations.

Curbside yard debris set for earlier this spring was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City crews will collect the following items curbside on May 16: Leaves; branches, 4" diameter or less; Brush; and, grass.

Items must be in paper bags weighing less than 35 pounds. No plastic bags permitted. All branches must be bundled with fiber twine or natural rope in lengths of 5 feet or less. Items should be left at regular curbside collection spots before 6 a.m. on the morning of the collection day.

Yard waste that does not meet the collection guidelines will be left at the curb.

City residents may also bring their yard waste to one of the city's drop-off centers, year round from 7 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Recycling locations accept yard debris and tires Monday-Friday. Tires must have rims removed beforehand, and only two tires per day are permitted for drop off.

There is a $21 fee for cars, SUV's, pick-ups and vans with trailer. A $52.50 fee for dump trucks or large box vans and prior approval from DPW Director is required. Check or money order only, and make checks out to Treasurer, City of Pittsburgh, no cash accepted. Drop-off centers may offer Saturday hours. Call each center for details and hours.

East End Drop-Off Center 412-665-3609 6814 Hamilton Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Hazelwood Drop-Off Center 412-422-6524 40 Melanchton St Pittsburgh, PA 15207

West End Drop-Off Center 412-937-3054 1330 Hassler St Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Accepted items include: Leaves; Grass; Plants; Tree trimmings; Branches; Shrubs, loose or placed in paper bags; and, Christmas Trees - no lights or decorations.

Unaccepted items include: Plastic bags; Metal/wire; Stones, dirt or rocks; Manure; and, Garbage.