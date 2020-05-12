South Sider publishes article in Professional Psychology

Britney Brinkman, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology and placement coordinator for the Psy.D. in clinical psychology program at Point Park University, was published in a special issue of Training and Education in Professional Psychology for her scholarly research article " Doing Intersectionality in Social Justice Oriented Clinical Training ."

"As an instructor training future counselors and psychologists, it is important to me to integrate intersectionality theory into my teaching. In my courses, I work to help students learn how to take the theory out of the classroom and practice intersectionality in their clinical work," Dr. Brinkman explained.

"I invited Dr. Patricia Donohue, a former student of mine and Point Park part-time psychology faculty member, to co-author this paper to present our research findings about how students learn about intersectionality and to offer a model of doing intersectionality as a dynamic, relational and contextualized practice," Dr. Brinkman added.

She was recently honored with the Christine Ladd-Franklin Award at the 2020 Association for Women in Psychology Conference. Additionally, she is director of the Social Justice Psychology Research Team at Point Park University.

