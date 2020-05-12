ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Route 51 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Lane restrictions start May 12

 
May 12, 2020



Lane restrictions on Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) will begin Tuesday, May 12 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 51 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily through early June in the following locations:

• Northbound between Crane Avenue and Woodruff Street for barrier and conduit repairs

• Southbound between Crane Avenue and I-376 for median barrier replacement

Work will not occur in both directions simultaneously. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the corridor.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

 
