More Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores to begin limited in-store public access in yellow phase counties on May 15

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced 155 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in counties designated in the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation efforts will resume limited in-store public access beginning Friday, May 15.

Effective Friday, a total of 232 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in 36 counties will allow limited in-store public access. Stores in and close to South Pittsburgh include: 1955 Wharton Street Pittsburgh. PA 15203; 233 Shiloh Street Pittsburgh, PA 15211; 2629 Brownsville Road Pittsburgh, PA 15227; and, 330 East Waterfront Drive Homestead, PA 15120.

The full list is available at: https://www.lcb.pa.gov/Consumers/Documents/Store_List_Open_Yellow_051520.pdf

The following mitigation efforts will be in place as these stores resume limited in-store public access:

• Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at any time, allowing no more than 25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restricting numbers of customers in smaller stores.

• The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Voluntary compliance from all customers is encouraged in the interest of protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable community members.

• Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.

• Signage will also direct customers to follow one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products unless they intend to buy them.

• Store employees will perform enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and store hours will be modified to ensure appropriate time for cleaning and restocking.

• All sales are final, and no returns will be accepted until further notice.

Prior to opening to the public, each location was professionally sanitized, and Plexiglas was installed at registers to provide a physical barrier between employees and customers at checkout. All Fine Wine & Good Spirits employees are being provided masks, gloves and frequent opportunities to wash hands.

Stores reopening to limited public access will continue offering curbside pickup to the best of their ability, as they operate with limited staff.

The PLCB will also continue accepting online orders at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.