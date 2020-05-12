Meals continue to be distributed to children and seniors in the city

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation and its partners at Parkhurst Dining and the Salvation Army distributed 5,076 meals to children and seniors last week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 2,040 meals were distributed to seniors. The total meals distributed to children was 3,036, an increase of 344 meals over the previous week. The meals to children included: 1,346 Pittsburgh Public School meals and Parkhurst Meals (Friday only) at recreation centers; 1,540 meals at Salvation Army locations in Homewood and Westside; and, 150 donated meals Distributed in Beechview.