City PLI department continues to issue construction permits during pandemic

Despite the citywide shutdown the past two months during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Pittsburgh Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections (PLI) has continued to process construction permits in advance of the gradual reopening of the city.

From mid-March through the beginning of May PLI personnel, while tele-working from home, have issued 1,229 construction permits with a value of more than $153 million.

In March PLI issued 614 permits, in April 428 and to-date in May 187. The construction value of the permits was $59,814,618 in March, $74,624,816 in April and $18,587,609.

Permit applications are done through OneStopPGH at https://pittsburghpa.gov/onestoppgh/phase-one.html.

Last week PLI issued updated construction guidelines for use during the pandemic at https://apps.pittsburghpa.gov/redtail/images/9380_PLIs_External_Guidelines_-_Governor's_Amended_COVID_Order_020200505.pdf.