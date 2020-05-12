ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

City PLI department continues to issue construction permits during pandemic

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 12, 2020



Despite the citywide shutdown the past two months during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Pittsburgh Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections (PLI) has continued to process construction permits in advance of the gradual reopening of the city.

From mid-March through the beginning of May PLI personnel, while tele-working from home, have issued 1,229 construction permits with a value of more than $153 million.

In March PLI issued 614 permits, in April 428 and to-date in May 187. The construction value of the permits was $59,814,618 in March, $74,624,816 in April and $18,587,609.

Permit applications are done through OneStopPGH at https://pittsburghpa.gov/onestoppgh/phase-one.html.

Last week PLI issued updated construction guidelines for use during the pandemic at https://apps.pittsburghpa.gov/redtail/images/9380_PLIs_External_Guidelines_-_Governor's_Amended_COVID_Order_020200505.pdf.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/14/2020 02:42