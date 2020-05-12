Slopes Association holding virtual meeting on May 12
May 12, 2020
The South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association will hold a virtual community meeting via Zoom on May 12, 6:30 p.m.
Access the Zoom virtual meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86779007015
The agenda includes: Ways to Connect w/ SSSNA; Zoom meeting guidelines and an agenda overview; Zone 3 Police update with Commander Karen Dixon; District 3 City Councilor Bruce Kraus; tentatively, a South Watch update with Barbara Rudiak; Brashear Association Food Pantry Drive update; and, Vote by Mail Ballot request information.
There will also be updates from the South Side Park, StepTrek, Beautification, Outreach, Zoning and Governance committee. Prior to adjourning there will be time for questions and additional announcements.
Reader Comments
(0)