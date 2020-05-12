The Reporter plans a return to print edition

The South Pittsburgh Reporter is planning (hoping) to resume a print edition beginning on May 19.

To have a paper edition on the streets several things have to come together:

First and foremost, there has to be enough paid advertising to cover the expenses of producing, printing and distributing a paper edition. As a "free" newspaper this is critical and with the number of local businesses closed or operating at reduced capacity, this could be a challenge. Over the past several weeks we've had a number of inquiries how soon we would be back so hopefully it will be on May 19.

A second, and equally challenging condition, is that since we are a free newspaper distributed through our advertisers and other merchants and businesses... we need open businesses to distribute The South Pittsburgh Reporter. Fortunately, although reduced in number, there are enough South Side and Hilltop essential businesses that have remained open with more coming when Allegheny County moves into the Yellow Phase on May 15.

The third condition may be less formidable. Since The South Pittsburgh Reporter has always been a hyper-local newspaper we depend on the residents, community groups and non-profit organizations to let us know when things are happening. Although some groups have had online meetings that we have been able to report on successfully, many have not. As an example, a meeting concerning a Grandview development drew 37 viewers to the live broadcast and was read almost 2,000 times at sopghreporter.com .

When The South Pittsburgh Reporter returns to the print edition, sopghreporter.com will return to its normal schedule of being updated on Thursday morning. During the CONCID-19 pandemic, sopghreporter.com has received more frequent updates and that will continue.

For advertising rates visit sopghreporter.com and click on our Media Kit or go to https://adobe.ly/2UtaFqn to view and download the Media Kit. Inside the Media Kit are advertising rates and sizes for both the print and online editions along with examples of sizes and prices. For May and June advertisers taking an ad for $50 or more each week in the print edition will receive an online ad for the corresponding week.

For additional information, call Tom Smith at 412-481-0266.