ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Vehicle crashes into W. Warrington Ave. building

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 5, 2020

City of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh EMS, Fire, and Police responded to a report of a vehicle into a building in the 600 block of W. Warrington Avenue around 2 p.m. on May 2

When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle inside the damaged Ron Flora Automotive building. The female passenger told officers that she and the driver, Anthony Terry, 35, were arguing before the collision.

After first responders arrived, Mr. Terry ran up to the South Busway Bridge above Boggs Avenue and jumped approximately 30 feet down. Medics transported him to a local hospital in critical condition. The female passenger remained on scene and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. There were no other injuries.

Mr. Terry faces four counts of criminal mischief and other charges including attempted homicide aggravated assault and causing or risking catastrophe.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/06/2020 13:24