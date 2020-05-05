Vehicle crashes into W. Warrington Ave. building

Pittsburgh EMS, Fire, and Police responded to a report of a vehicle into a building in the 600 block of W. Warrington Avenue around 2 p.m. on May 2

When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle inside the damaged Ron Flora Automotive building. The female passenger told officers that she and the driver, Anthony Terry, 35, were arguing before the collision.

After first responders arrived, Mr. Terry ran up to the South Busway Bridge above Boggs Avenue and jumped approximately 30 feet down. Medics transported him to a local hospital in critical condition. The female passenger remained on scene and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. There were no other injuries.

Mr. Terry faces four counts of criminal mischief and other charges including attempted homicide aggravated assault and causing or risking catastrophe.