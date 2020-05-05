ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

City releases latest food distribution numbers

 
May 5, 2020



The City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks and Recreation, City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith and the city's partners at the Salvation Army and Parkhurst Dining distributed 5,360 meals to children and seniors last week.

Emergency meals to seniors increased by 746 meals over last week. They included: 540 shelf stable/emergency meals were made available via the Area Agency on Aging/Allegheny County — these meals can be distributed to any senior in need; Global Links provided 10 boxes (more than 1,600 items), which included 1,000 (washable) cloth face masks and other essentials; and, Council President Theresa Kail-Smith Coordinated six pallets of food and other items that were donated last week including laundry detergent, baby food, canned milk, coffee/tea and other essentials, all to be distributed to families in District 2.

Meals distributed to children totaled 2,692, an increase of 366 meals over the previous week. They included: Pittsburgh Public Schools meals and Parkhurst Meals (Friday only) = 1,170 and Salvation Army locations in Homewood and Westside = 1,522.

 
