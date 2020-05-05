City officials analyzing summertime activities

City of Pittsburgh officials continues to monitor and plan for possible summertime activities, under ongoing guidance from Governor Tom Wolf’s administration during the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, during periods of good weather this spring, City officials are strongly urge residents to practice social distancing and wear masks when in close proximity to others to help stop the spread of disease.

Chief Operations Officer Kinsey Casey is leading efforts to review the safe opening — if possible — of swimming pools, spray parks, organized sports, summer camps, playing field, summer concerts and films, and basketball and tennis courts in coming weeks or months.

With the state’s opening of general construction activities, city personnel have begun maintenance and repair of outdoor facilities and other permitted work, such as on streets, forestry and debris cleaning.

Department of Mobility and Infrastructure Director Karina Ricks is reviewing plans for improving public spaces to allow for socially distanced recreation and the support of main streets.

She has created a task force with leaders from the transportation, business, mobility and design sectors to create a toolkit for neighborhood and business groups to consider the possible use of sidewalks and partial or full road closures to enhance summertime recreation spaces and to boost commerce in neighborhood business districts.

No decisions on proposed closures of specific roadways — in business districts and/or city parks — have been finalized. City officials will make further announcements on proposed options at a later date, upon further recommendations regarding social gatherings from the Centers for Disease Control and the state and Allegheny County Health Departments.